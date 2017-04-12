Cartus Names Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Platinum Award Winner

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Gary Green was named a Platinum Award winner by the Cartus Broker Network during the Network’s annual International Conference, the company recently announced. The award denotes excellence in customer services, cost management and effective analysis and marketing of homes. The company was also awarded the Cartus Five Star Award.

“We are thrilled to be Houston’s only Cartus Platinum Broker and are also privileged to be recognized as a Cartus Five Star Award winner,” says Mark Woodroof, partner at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene. “Our relocation team has shown what is possible when you combine our expansive local market footprint and commitment to delivering the superior customer service for Cartus, their clients and transferring employees, as well as our brokerage. I applaud our Gary Greene team and thank Cartus for this honor.”



“The Platinum Award is a recognition of extraordinary accomplishment,” says Scott Becker, senior vice president of Cartus Affinity & Broker Services. “To earn the distinction, a broker must have successfully demonstrated outstanding performance in addressing customer needs, understanding local conditions, and executing best business practices. We’re proud to honor Gary Greene, because they’ve delivered the very highest levels of results to both their customers and the Cartus Broker Network. Ultimately, this results in our ability to provide great value to our clients and their relocating employees.”

