When it comes to the industry’s hot-topic clients—millennials—communication is becoming a multi-faceted, combined human and tech-driven endeavor.

It’s important that we adapt to changing methods and technologies, remembering the importance of in-person communication. We must always have their backs.

To be clear, I’m not referring to general business technology, or the back-office platform brokerages need to create efficiencies and smartly control data.

We need to remind ourselves that two-thirds of this oft-mentioned generation have yet to reach the average age of a first-time buyer, which is right around 30. That number hasn’t fluctuated much in almost half a century. They’ll begin buying soon enough.

What we can’t ignore is the speed at which they want information, and we must respond at an equal pace.

This operating mindset is crucial to the future of CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate, winning business from buyers, like millennials, and the generations after them.

For years, I wouldn’t entertain the calls of industry brands wanting me to become an affiliate. I simply wasn’t confident in their ability to help the entrepreneurs in my office become technologically more sound and productive.

In CENTURY 21, I found a partner with a proper balance between deploying contemporary technology tactics and traditional real estate fundamentals.

Be Right First, Fast Second

I agree there’s no escaping the influence of information in our industry, yet I always remind my team that technology can’t replace fundamental sales skills.

For example, responding as soon as possible to a customer is always critical, but it’s not as important as responding with the right information, with professionalism and sound real estate insight.

While consumers are absorbing real estate information by the truckload, and are more hyper-vigilant real estate knowledge-seekers, it’s the market insight we deliver that separates us from the competition.

Thus, if there’s any risk in a text or email not being the best vehicle to communicate the right information, we should pick up the phone and have an actual conversation.

It’s About People

Interpersonal communication is unquestionably a more effective way to deliver critical information and data, and in terms of closing sales, asking for a face-to-face meeting speaks volumes. We know that buying and selling real estate is not only emotional, but also a process that can be wrought with speed bumps and vague terminology. Plus, it can be frustrating.

Technology propels my team forward, and communicating according to clients’ needs and providing the human touch in all we do is a powerful way of differentiating ourselves in the market and getting business over our competitors.

Iddo Gavish is broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate in Las Vegas, Nev.



