Realtor.com Debuts Video Starring Draymond Green for ‘Home Court’ Campaign

Realtor.com® has debuted a new video for its My Home Court campaign, part of its sponsorship of the Golden State Warriors, the News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc.-operated company recently announced. The video features the Warriors’ Draymond Green undercover as a real estate agent at an open house—complete with glasses, a REALTOR® pin and too-short khakis—and his interactions with unsuspecting homebuyers. Green is helped by Pacific Union International REALTOR® Teresa Baum.

“Humor is an essential part of our brand and helps us connect with our audience in a powerful way,” says Andrew Strickman, head of brand and chief creative for realtor.com. “This video leverages our relationship with the Warriors to approach humor in a new way, which is important for staying fresh and relevant to our audience. Buying a home can be stressful, and having Draymond make these home buyers laugh reinforces our mission to make the home-buying process simple, enjoyable and efficient.”

