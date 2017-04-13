The Weichert Companies Names Michael Cadematori CFO

The Weichert Companies has named Michael Cadematori chief financial officer, the company recently announced. Cadematori, a 30-year veteran of the finance industry, was most recently regional vice president and CFO for the Eastern Seaboard region with NRT LLC.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Mike to this esteemed position on the Weichert Companies executive team,” says Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of the Weichert Companies. “His years of success and a highly diversified background in financial and operational leadership, combined with his passionate energy and dedication, make Mike a fantastic fit for this role.”

“I am honored to be a part of this incredible company and the opportunity to bring forth new opportunities and use my wealth of knowledge to enhance our financial growth,” says Cadematori. “I look forward to utilizing my ability to create efficient, effective and solution-oriented corporate financial goals that align with the needs of the company.”

For more information, please visit www.weichert.com.



