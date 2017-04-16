ERA Real Estate Expands Kansas Presence With New Affiliation

ERA Real Estate has expanded its Kansas presence with a new affiliation, the company recently announced. The Wichita, Kan.-based firm, led by majority owner Brodrick Jayroe and vice president Mary Jayroe, will now operate as ERA Great American Realty, serving Wichita.

“As an ERA affiliate in this market, we will tap into the brand’s extensive suite of unique marketing tools, industry-leading technology and CRM platform and proven recruiting program to distinguish ourselves from our competitors and expand our presence in our market and beyond,” says Brodrick. “From creating a compelling consumer experience to enhancing our value proposition to our current and prospective sales associates, we are excited to fuel growth for the future.”

“We have worked hard to establish a supportive, collaborative culture, which aligns so well with ERA’s defining core values, and we will leverage those inherent synergies to provide our affiliated sales associates and our clients with a next-generation experience that is second to none,” says Mary. “We pride ourselves on being a group of professionals who are always there for each other and we are excited to join a global brand that shares that approach.”

“Brodrick Jayroe has leveraged his exceptional experience as a top-producing agent to motivate and develop his growing, high-producing team, which consistently outperforms the market,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “With a competitive position in the Wichita region, ERA Great American Realty is well-positioned to increase its service area and client base.”

For more information, please visit www.era.com.



