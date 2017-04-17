Motto Mortgage Begins Offering Franchise Opportunities in Four More States

Motto Mortgage, the mortgage brokerage franchise member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands, has begun offering franchise opportunities in Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine and New Mexico, the company recently announced.

“We continue to strategically increase the number of states in which franchises are actively being sold,” says Motto Mortgage President Ward Morrison. “We’re the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the country, and my team is eager to bring the Motto Mortgage model to these four additional states. Our continued growth is truly exciting.”

Motto Mortgage, which officially launched in October 2016, brings more choice and better customer service to consumers. Its loan originators work with real estate agents to help homebuyers obtain the mortgage loans that best fit their individual needs. Homebuyers can work with a real estate agent to find a home, and, with a Motto Mortgage loan originator to secure financing, at one location.



