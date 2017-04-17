Paving the Way to Continued Success With an All-Encompassing Technology Platform

As the competition within the real estate brokerage business continues to heat up, it’s more important than ever for real estate firms to provide their agents an all-encompassing technology package that’s not only in-depth, but also hands-off. Just as critical is listening to your agents and understanding their needs, making sure you find the right vendor/solution and the best way to make it all work together so they don’t have to lift a finger.

For Claire Adams, vice president of Marketing at First Team Real Estate in Irvine, Calif., Real Estate Webmasters (REW) has stepped up to the plate in a big way, providing the firm with a cutting-edge technology package that has set them apart from the cutthroat competition in their local market.

In addition to providing all-in-one solutions to help real estate companies dominate their market, Real Estate Webmasters builds top-of-the-line responsive websites, offering a suite of backend tools for integrating MLS data, content management, CRM, drip marketing, analytics and more.

“I knew their capabilities, their system and their platform,” says Adams, who goes on to explain that the decision to join First Team and head up their website project was a no-brainer once she learned that Real Estate Webmasters was being considered for the task. “It made the decision to join First Team really easy.”

Tasked with updating 1,700 agent websites and one corporate site, Adams points to the partnership with Real Estate Webmasters as an integral piece to the overall success of the project. In fact, the flip was switched and a seamless shift took place in well under a year, making it one of the most successful projects she’s ever been a part of.

“Real Estate Webmasters was hands down the vendor to use,” says Adams. “Not only are they responsive, but any time we had an issue or idea to work through, they were there to help us. And if they didn’t have something we were looking for, they built it for us.”

With capabilities that far exceed those of other vendors, Adams can’t say enough about the way in which Real Estate Webmasters worked to ensure their systems were fully integrated. “The folks at Real Estate Webmasters worked with our software development team to create an API that’s been instrumental in getting new agent websites up and running quickly,” says Adams. “When we do agent site training and point out the features available—and how agents can leverage their sites on social media and within their marketing collateral—they walk away feeling amazed at just how great the sites are.”

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, since launching the new sites in April 2015, there’s been a noticeable increase in the amount of traffic coming directly to the agent sites.

“We’re definitely going to be doing more with our website in 2017,” concludes Adams, who says that the abilities built in to the backend have been so successful that they haven’t had to ask for much. “What’s great is that we’ve gotten phase 1 done, so we’ve been able to focus our efforts on other aspects of the business. But our main focus in 2017 will be to generate more traffic and leads from the site.”

