REach Accelerator Company Lands ‘Shark Tank’ Deal

Guard Llama, a personal safety device company part of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR)’ Second Century Ventures REach accelerator program, landed a $100,000 deal on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” the organization recently announced. Guard Llama provides a mobile security system that expedites the 911 dispatching process when dialing 911 is not possible. The $100,000 was offered by investor Barbara Corcoran.

“Any time someone recognizes the value in your product and says they want to put an investment behind it, that’s a good day,” says Joe Parisi, CEO of Guard Llama. “Having a celebrity businessperson do it on a national stage like ‘Shark Tank’ is just extraordinary. This represented a chance to showcase what Guard Llama is doing to help make the world safer, and we’re looking forward to the good work we have ahead of us.”

“The Guard Llama team should be proud of their accomplishment,” says NAR President Bill Brown. “Pitching a product is no small task, especially in front of well-known business leaders on national television, but the Guard Llama team did fantastic.”



Second Century Ventures is the investment arm of the NAR.



