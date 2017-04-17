Trulia Launches ‘The House Is Only Half of It’ TV Campaign

Trulia has launched a new national TV campaign, “The House Is Only Half of It,” which showcases its deep neighborhood insights and underscores the importance of community in the home search, the Zillow Group owned- and operated-company recently announced. The campaign’s two 30-second ad spots will air on major cable and network stations, as well as be optimized for various digital video platforms and social channels.

“Finding a place to call home is so much more than the four walls you will live in—it’s about finding the home that fits your needs, and the ideal neighbors, blocks and streets,” says Alissa Reiter, vice president of Marketing at Trulia. “We wanted to highlight the sense of elation and relief when you find your ideal home and neighborhood by having a little fun showcasing a few extreme examples of nightmare neighborhoods.”

The two ads feature a family (the Coburns) and a single woman (Beth) looking for their dream homes. They discover big issues with the neighborhoods along the way. In addition to researching the home features, such as price, square footage and photos, the Coburns and Beth use Trulia’s 34 different map overlays to find the exact neighborhoods—and homes—they are looking for.

Trulia partnered with advertising agency Deutsch LA for creative and Park Pictures for production.

Coinciding with the launch of the campaign is the release of results from a recent Trulia survey that reveals attitudes toward the neighborhood in the home search. Eighty-four percent of those surveyed said the neighborhood would be “equally important” or “more important” than the house itself. In order to live in their ideal neighborhood, those surveyed would be willing to give up:

A pool (72 percent)

A furnished basement (55 percent)

Square footage (33 percent)

Garage (21 percent)

Yard (19 percent)

A bathroom (13 percent)

A bedroom (12 percent)

Safety (80 percent) and accessibility (62 percent), as defined by proximity to work, restaurants, grocery stores and activities, overwhelmingly are most important when it comes to the neighborhood, according to the survey; however, for parents of children under 18, schools (62 percent) came second to safety (79 percent).

“We have heard repeatedly from consumers how important it is to feel safe walking your dog at night, how local school ratings matter for their children, and how walkability to restaurants and entertainment is the ultimate convenience,” Reiter says. “These are all dimensions that play a huge role in deciding on the right home.”

Other findings from the survey include:

Multiple trips to determine neighborhood fit – As part of their home search, more than two-thirds (69 percent) of those surveyed said they would drive through the neighborhood during different times of the day to determine if the neighborhood was the right fit for them.

More neighborhood and home research done online – Not every buyer is within driving distance of their home. People who are relocating to cities and states often need to make a decision using only online information. In fact, house hunting today is increasingly done online. Among those surveyed who have ever searched for a home, 78 percent have used the internet on either a computer or mobile device, up from 73 percent in 2012.

Some are willing to pay a premium – Unfortunately, every budget has a limit. When asked, those surveyed were split 50/50 on whether or not they would be willing to pay above listing price to live in their ideal neighborhood if they were looking for a new home (50 percent would and 50 percent would not).

For more information on Trulia’s survey, please click here.



