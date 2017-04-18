Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Partners With Juwai.com

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has partnered with Juwai.com, a China-based international property portal, in a marketing agreement that will syndicate Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchisee listings to the site, the HSF Affiliates LLC-operated company recently announced.

The agreement also includes a banner ad campaign, as well as a home page, both on Juwai.com. The home page offers an introduction to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and a statement on the company’s heritage and values, in addition to click-to-translate and a concierge team based in China.

“The Chinese have overtaken all nationalities besides Americans as the leading buyers of property in the U.S.,” says Gino Blefari, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Our efforts through Juwai.com, and through existing marketing agreements with The Wall Street Journal/Asia and Mansion Global Wechat Channel, make it much easier for Chinese real estate buyers to find and shop our property listings.”

“Our listings and banner ads are on display inside and outside of China,” says Kerry Donovan, vice president of Marketing for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “This is a huge differentiator for us. We will continue refining our global listing syndication program to bring the most value to our domestic franchisees based on international buying activity and search patterns. Juwai.com is an important step toward our overall strategy.”

For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.



