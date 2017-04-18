eXp Realty Adds Industry Veterans to Management Team

eXp Realty has added four real estate industry veterans to its management team: Kee Wah Chung, Kathy Gordon, Scott Petronis and Mitch Robinson, the eXp World Holdings, Inc.-held company recently announced. Chung, named vice president of Agent Experience, joins the company from DocuSign; Gordon, named vice president of Broker Operations, joins the company from a Keller Williams brokerage; Petronis, named chief product and technology officer, joins the company from Onboard Informatics; and Robinson, named senior vice president of Marketing and Communications, joins the company from Zillow.

“Our daily objective is to be the most agent-centric brokerage firm in the world,” says Russ Cofano, president and general counsel of eXp World Holdings. “Adding Kee Wah, Kathy, Scott and Mitch to our stellar team will allow us to provide new and exciting services for both current and future agents on the eXp platform. Our ability to attract top talent is further enabled by our accelerating growth, as evidenced by our year-over-year agent growth of over 200 percent when we surpassed the 3,000 agent mark in mid-March.”

Chung will be responsible for leading the buildout of the agent experience through a service delivery model for onboarding new agents, providing transaction management services, and supporting agents via eXp systems and tools. Gordon will be responsible for administering eXp’s brokerage policies and procedures, overseeing license law and regulatory compliance, serving as liaison for eXp’s legal resources and risk management programs, and supporting eXp’s state administrative brokers. Petronis will be responsible for leading the delivery of strategic agent-centric solutions. Robinson will be responsible for branding and managing internal and external communications, digital and social media, and events.



