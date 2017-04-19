App Wins Listings With Energy Efficiency and Smart Home Data

One app is empowering real estate professionals with tools to meet the needs of homebuyers and sellers in the market for energy-efficient homes.

Homeselfe® RE, part of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) REach accelerator program, and its app provide information on energy efficiency and smart home technology, including utility costs and recommendations for improvements that can reduce those costs. This information, generated into personally branded reports using patent pending technology, can be used by real estate professionals in CMAs, auto-generated email and social media campaigns, listing descriptions, and more.

Utility costs, specifically, are a central consideration for homebuyers and sellers. In fact, according to a recent survey by NAR, 80 percent of REALTORS® say utility costs are “very” or “somewhat” important to their clients. Forty-three percent say their MLS has green data fields.

“This new NAR survey only confirms what we’ve believed for a long time,” says Ameeta Jain, co-founder of Homeselfe RE. “Consumers are not only concerned about the price and size of a home; agents who are able to highlight energy efficiency and smart home features will win the listing. Other industry studies also show that listings providing energy costs sell faster and for more. This is why many MLSs across the country are now including such datasets in all their listings.”

“A lot of recent research shows many aspects of the housing and real estate market moving toward increased consideration of sustainability principles and resource-efficiency,” says Amanda Stinton, director of NAR’s Sustainability Program and Green Designation. “As a way to provide value to our members, NAR’s Green REsource Council has been able to offer our designees the benefit of Homeselfe RE in their day-to-day dealings with their clients.”

The Homeselfe RE app was released in 2016.

For more information, please visit www.homeselfe.com/re.



