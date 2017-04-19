Coldwell Banker Expands Connecticut Presence With Acquisition

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has acquired the assets of West Haven Regional, Inc. and Westville Regional, Inc., which conducted business as Weichert, Realtors® Regional Properties, the NRT LLC company recently announced. The company, which serves New Haven, Middlesex and eastern Fairfield counties, will operate as Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. The firm’s broker/owner Clement Fucci and brokers/co-owners Thomas Cavaliere and Nicholas Mastrangelo will also affiliate with Coldwell Banker.

“Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is known for its emphasis on providing exceptional educational opportunities and access to cutting-edge technology and resources that equip real estate sales professionals to succeed,” says Clement Fucci, former broker/owner of Westville Regional, Inc. “We are confident that our sales associates and, ultimately, our customers and clients will greatly benefit from this new strategic direction for us.”

“This acquisition further expands our market presence in an important Connecticut marketplace and will strengthen our foothold in New Haven and surrounding communities,” says Joseph Valvano, president of Coldwell Banker in Connecticut and Westchester County, N.Y. “We are very pleased that this well-respected company has aligned its business with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, and we are very excited to welcome their talented team of sales professionals.”

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.



