reAltitude Expands Associations, Partners With realtor.com

reAltitude, a cooperative of REALTOR® associations, has added 60 associations to its ranks since its inception, as well as recently partnered with realtor.com®, the organization announced. The cooperative is now 230,000 members strong.



“The purchasing power of this combined group has driven costs down and allowed us to expand our member services to drive more value into being a REALTOR® in one of our reAltitude member associations,” says Teresa Kinney, CEO of the Miami Association of REALTORS®.



Realtor.com has partnered with reAltitude to develop an education track, including live and remote training, that reAltitude member associations can use. Twenty-three companies have already partnered with the cooperative.



“We are very excited to work with the reAltitude group,” says Dave Phillips, realtor.com. “They leverage the combined experience of great REALTOR® associations to improve the effectiveness of our relationships. Together we have developed a compelling curriculum that will really raise the bar for REALTORS®.”



reAltitude was founded in January 2016 by the Miami Association of REALTORS®, Mainstreet REALTORS® of Chicago, the San Antonio Board of REALTORS® and the Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® in an effort to share experiences and resources. Member associations are listed here.



REALTOR® associations interested in learning more about reAltitude are invited to a reception at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Midyear Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, D.C., this May.



For more information, please visit www.realtitude.org.