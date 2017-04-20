Tax-Tracking Apps That Will Ease Your 2018 Tax Season

If you spend hours each April sifting through every pocket and drawer or searching your car’s nooks and crannies in search of tax deductible receipts and slips of paper with work miles jotted down, it may be time to rethink your tax-tracking strategy. Cut down on next year’s tax prep struggle by knowing which receipts to keep and using some tax tracking apps to keep you organized.

Real Estate Tax Deductions

Knowing what business expenses are deductible can help you know which receipts are worth keeping and what activities and expenses you should record and track. You should also consult a tax professional regarding your specific situation and deduction eligibility. With that in mind, here are five deduction categories you may qualify for.

Marketing/Advertising

Business softwares, yard signs, client gifts (up to $25 per gift), post cards, flyers, social media advertising, your Homes.com account, and any other marketing and advertising expenses you incur over the year are all tax deductible.

Vehicle

There are two ways to claim a vehicle deduction: add up your expenses to find the exact dollar amount or use the standardized mileage deduction to determine your deduction. If you choose to add up your expenses, things like gas, oil, repairs, and car washes are all deductible. If you use the standardized mileage deduction, you determine how many miles you drove for the tax year and a certain dollar amount is applied to each mile. You can also take deductions to cover car payments if you lease your car. If you own your car, you can deduct its annual depreciation. Uber and taxi expenses are also deductible.

Legal and Professional Fees

Annual memberships, desk fees, continuing education, attorneys, accountants, consultants, and other professional fees are all tax deductible.

Travel/Meals Entertainment

You can deduct 50 percent of your business-related travel, meals and entertainment expenses. Consult your tax professional to determine which expenses classify as business related.

Home Office and Supplies

A portion of your rent/mortgage is tax deductible if you have a dedicated work space for your business (not including your kitchen or living room). See the IRS website for home office specifications. You can deduct your home office furniture either all at once, or by depreciation. A portion of your internet, cable and phones used within your home office, as well as office supplies such as staples, paper clips, and stamps, can also be deducted.

Tax-Tracking Apps

Now that you know what kind of expenses are deductible, it’s time to choose a tax-tracking app or two to save your receipts and documents so that next year you don’t have to dig through old shoe boxes looking for car wash receipts. The apps below can save your receipts, connect to your bank and credit card accounts to update expenses, and track your miles (not to mention the money you spend on tax-tracking apps is tax-deductible).

Expensify (Android, iOS)

If you’re not looking to spend a lot on tax tracking apps, Expensify is a great option. This free app enables you to snap photos of your receipts and upload them to digitally save your receipts. You can also track your mileage and link credit cards to create updated expense reports.

ShoeBoxed (Android, iOS)

This easy-to-use app makes saving digital copies of your receipts easy. Just snap a photo and the app sorts, categorizes and archives your receipts. ShoeBoxed can also calculate mileage by comparing the addresses on your receipts and your phone’s GPS to create an “accurate” distance between locations. You can also purchase a prepaid envelope from ShoeBoxed and mail your receipts in for the company to upload into your app for you.

Hurdlr (Android, iOS)

Hurdlr links to your accounts to automatically keep track of your expenses. The app then categorizes the expenses to create deduction reports. The mileage tracker has an easy-to-use auto stop and start features that link to your phone’s GPS—it will also connect to your Uber or Lyft account to track your mileage.

Mile IQ (Android, iOS)

This app automatically tracks your trips and mileage without requiring you to open the app. When you do open the app, you just swipe left or right to indicate whether each trip was business or personal.

QuickBooks Self-Employed (Android, iOS, Windows)

Created with a user-friendly interface, the QuickBooks Self Employed app tracks your mileage and creates real-time expense reports that link to your bank and credit cards. This app also allows you to send and receive payments and manage your payroll (if you hire any assistants). QuickBooks will even create automated tax reports for you.

