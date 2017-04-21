5 Ways to Find a Smile in Your Day

Feeling bogged down by daily minutiae? Going through a hard time? It’s possible to find a way to brighten your day, even if you have to hardwire it.

Smile. Fake it ’til you make it has been proven to work when it comes to smiling. While it can feel painful to put on a faux grin, a few minutes of smiling a day really can boost your mood. Struggling to pull it off? Set aside 10 minutes and watch your favorite comedian or cute puppy videos.

Dance. Take a short dance break to your favorite tunes to get your blood moving and boost your endorphins.

Snuggle. Human touch does wonders for your mood, and numerous studies have shown cuddling can make us feel better. Don’t have a snuggle buddy? A four legged friend works too!

Get outside. A lack of vitamin D can be a huge mood drain. Take 10 minutes to go for a short walk during daylight hours and help lift your spirits. Grab a friend and walk to the local coffee or smoothie shop for an even bigger boost.

Play. All work and no play makes everyone dull. We all have different play methods – video games, golf, dance. Find whatever feels like fun “you” time and spend a small amount of time daily—or at least weekly—working it into your schedule.

Like this update? As your local real estate professional, I can provide more great tips like this and answer any real estate information questions you may have. Contact me today!