How to Be a Good Neighbor

When you move into a new home, you want to make a good impression on your neighbors. After all, these are people who you will probably know for years and years, and chances are many will turn into life-long friends or at the very least, acquaintances you will see at community parties or events who you can share a few kind words with.

Depending on where you live, it’s not uncommon for your new neighbors to welcome you to the neighborhood during your first week or so in your new home with some freshly baked cookies, a bottle of wine or even a meal. If they do, be sure to follow-up with a thank you card and return any plates that may have been involved. Not doing so could leave a bad impression or your neighbors may think you’re not very friendly.

You’re not expected to make a return gesture quickly, but once you settle in, invite some of your neighbors over for a small “happy hour” or weekend barbeque, and just get to know them a little better. This was show people you are looking to be neighborly.

If you have a party and don’t invite the neighbors, keep the noise to a minimum, and try to keep your guests from parking too close to other driveways and walking on other people’s lawns.

Moving in is a busy time, but don’t forget the responsibilities of owning your own home. Keep your lawn mowed, your sidewalks shoveled if it snows and don’t leave your garbage cans out by the curb all week. These are all things that could leave an unfavorable impression on your neighbors.

If you have a dog, and he’s a heavy barker, make sure that he’s not in a place where your neighbors can hear him. Nothing sets off a neighborhood feud more than a dog that keeps someone up all night. Additionally, clean up after a walk and keep the dog from running free on the lawns next door.

Some neighborhoods frown on keeping an old car parked on the road in front of a house, so if you have an ancient wreck, put it in the garage or leave it in the driveway. Same with a boat or trailer.

Even if you have lots of friends, becoming friendly with your neighbors is a good idea. They can keep an eye on your property when you are away, sign for packages, tell you about community happenings and just be a great sounding board after a long day at work. So, say hello when you move in and start establishing some great friendships.

