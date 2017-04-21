Redefining the Man Cave

Originally, a Man Cave was considered a private oasis for a man and used to hang out with his buddies and display all those collectables, posters and toys that his wife would refer to as “junk.” It was a space to call his own and the sanctuary was a place where he could watch sports, play music, and challenge his friends to a game of pool, play some poker or even a round of shuffleboard.

They were so popular at the turn of the 21st century that it was estimated by Jeff Wilser, co-author of “The Man Cave Book,” that Man Caves were in 40 percent of all U.S. homes.

Realtors started noticing the trend and started talking about basements, offices or extra rooms in the home as a great place to put a Man Cave.

But something happened a few years ago that changed the way Man Caves would forever be viewed. No longer were house hunters looking at houses with the Little Rascals’ philosophy of the “He Man Women Haters Club,” but men were actually talking about letting their wives into their private rooms and creating more of a Family Cave.

Today, these rooms are being talked about as being a place where the whole family can hang out, entertain friends and relax. For those who move into a home and want to create an ideal space, starting with gaming tables such as a pool table, air hockey table or pinball machine is a great way to start.

While Man Cave themes used to revolve around sports teams, Star Wars, mobster movies and heavy metal guitarists, now that women are involved more, popular themes are TV shows both husband and wife enjoy together like “Game of Thrones,” “The Walking Dead” or “Dr. Who.” Not that women can’t enjoy the traditional themes as well, it’s just more about sharing and compromising now.

Man Caves or the more politically correct “family caves” are popular as they are a great place in the home for families to socialize, play games, and interact with each other, that no other room can provide. Usually, the better the family cave is set up, the more time your family will spend bonding together.

