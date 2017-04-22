Ask the Expert: How Can I Showcase American Pride While Staying in Touch With Clients?

Today’s Ask the Expert column features John Bunker, marketing director at RealEstateCalendars.com.
Q: In what ways can I showcase my American pride—as well as my pride in being a real estate professional—while staying in touch with my clients?
A: As we celebrate [RealEstateCalendars.com’s] 30th anniversary this year, I can’t help but think about all the changes that have taken place over the years. From the ways we communicate with one another to the products we use to convey our messages and stay top of mind, it’s often difficult to stay on top of the current trends. While things continue to evolve at a rapid pace, our American pride is one thing that’s connected us across all corners of the United States—and that’s something that will never change.
With spring here and the summer season ahead of us, it’s important to note that while the American flag can be displayed each and every day of the year, in particular, it should be flown on:
- New Year’s Day
- Inauguration Day
- Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday
- Lincoln’s Birthday
- Washington’s Birthday and Presidents’ Day
- Easter Sunday
- Mother’s Day
- Peace Officer’s Memorial Day
- Armed Forces Day
- Memorial Day
- Flag Day
- Father’s Day
- Independence Day
- Korean War Veterans Day
- Labor Day
- Patriots Day
- Constitution Day
- Gold Star Mother’s Day
- Firefighters Memorial Day
- Columbus Day
- Navy Day
- Veterans Day
- Thanksgiving Day
- Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
- Christmas Day
- State birthdays and holidays
- Election days
The flag should also be flown on any additional days as proclaimed by the President of the United States or the governor of your state.
A lot of agents have taken this one step further by walking through their farming area and providing homeowners with American flags to show we stand together as a nation.
In addition to helping real estate professionals showcase their pride in the USA through flags, calendars, magnets, and more, RealEstateCalendars.com makes it easy to showcase your pride in the real estate profession as a whole. From seed packets to calendars, magnets and sports schedules, real estate professionals can stay in touch with everyone in their sphere year-round.
Other areas we’ve touched on, including social media, continue to be a beneficial way for real estate professionals to attract clients without adding a lot of expense and/or work. Whether it’s Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest or Snapchat, staying on top of the latest social trends will lead to greater success when it comes to staying in front of clients.
For more information, please visit www.realestatecalendars.com.
For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.