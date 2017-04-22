Ask the Expert: How Can I Showcase American Pride While Staying in Touch With Clients?

Today’s Ask the Expert column features John Bunker, marketing director at RealEstateCalendars.com.

Q: In what ways can I showcase my American pride—as well as my pride in being a real estate professional—while staying in touch with my clients?



A: As we celebrate [RealEstateCalendars.com’s] 30th anniversary this year, I can’t help but think about all the changes that have taken place over the years. From the ways we communicate with one another to the products we use to convey our messages and stay top of mind, it’s often difficult to stay on top of the current trends. While things continue to evolve at a rapid pace, our American pride is one thing that’s connected us across all corners of the United States—and that’s something that will never change.

With spring here and the summer season ahead of us, it’s important to note that while the American flag can be displayed each and every day of the year, in particular, it should be flown on:

New Year’s Day

Inauguration Day

Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday

Lincoln’s Birthday

Washington’s Birthday and Presidents’ Day

Easter Sunday

Mother’s Day

Peace Officer’s Memorial Day

Armed Forces Day

Memorial Day

Flag Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Korean War Veterans Day

Labor Day

Patriots Day

Constitution Day

Gold Star Mother’s Day

Firefighters Memorial Day

Columbus Day

Navy Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Christmas Day

State birthdays and holidays

Election days

The flag should also be flown on any additional days as proclaimed by the President of the United States or the governor of your state.

A lot of agents have taken this one step further by walking through their farming area and providing homeowners with American flags to show we stand together as a nation.

In addition to helping real estate professionals showcase their pride in the USA through flags, calendars, magnets, and more, RealEstateCalendars.com makes it easy to showcase your pride in the real estate profession as a whole. From seed packets to calendars, magnets and sports schedules, real estate professionals can stay in touch with everyone in their sphere year-round.

Other areas we’ve touched on, including social media, continue to be a beneficial way for real estate professionals to attract clients without adding a lot of expense and/or work. Whether it’s Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest or Snapchat, staying on top of the latest social trends will lead to greater success when it comes to staying in front of clients.

For more information, please visit www.realestatecalendars.com.



