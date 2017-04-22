Ranked: Cities Where Incomes Meet Costs of Living

Americans are grappling with high costs of living and low incomes—in fact, only 11 of the country’s 50 largest cities recently analyzed by GOBankingRates have conditions that make for a “comfortable” lifestyle.
The analysis, which considered a 50/30/20 budget that allows 50 percent for necessary expenses, 30 percent for discretionary expenses and 20 percent for savings, assessed each city’s median income and costs of living, including for housing, utilities, groceries and transportation. The top five cities where a comfortable lifestyle is possible are:
- Virginia Beach, Va.
Median Income: $66,634
Income Needed: $52,650
Surplus: $13,984
- Arlington, Texas
Median Income: $53,326
Income Needed: $46,420
Surplus: $6,906
- Colorado Springs, Colo.
Median Income: $54,527
Income Needed: $49,415
Surplus: $5,112
- Albuquerque, N.M.
Median Income: $47,030
Income Needed: $42,445
Surplus: $4,585
- Austin, Texas
Median Income: $57,689
Income Needed: $54,631
Surplus: $3,058
Source: GOBankingRates
