Ranked: Cities Where Incomes Meet Costs of Living

Americans are grappling with high costs of living and low incomes—in fact, only 11 of the country’s 50 largest cities recently analyzed by GOBankingRates have conditions that make for a “comfortable” lifestyle.

The analysis, which considered a 50/30/20 budget that allows 50 percent for necessary expenses, 30 percent for discretionary expenses and 20 percent for savings, assessed each city’s median income and costs of living, including for housing, utilities, groceries and transportation. The top five cities where a comfortable lifestyle is possible are:

Virginia Beach, Va.

Median Income: $66,634

Income Needed: $52,650

Surplus: $13,984

Arlington, Texas

Median Income: $53,326

Income Needed: $46,420

Surplus: $6,906

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Median Income: $54,527

Income Needed: $49,415

Surplus: $5,112

Albuquerque, N.M.

Median Income: $47,030

Income Needed: $42,445

Surplus: $4,585

Austin, Texas

Median Income: $57,689

Income Needed: $54,631

Surplus: $3,058

Source: GOBankingRates

