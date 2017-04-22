Teams Are the Future

The word ‘team’ in real estate sales has been a fad, a necessity, and highly misunderstood. First and foremost, real estate agents have always worked in a team environment. Even when working alone, real estate agents partner with escrow, title and closing attorneys, mortgage and loan professionals, insurance suppliers, inspectors, home warranty vendors and many others who are intimately involved in every transaction.

In my very early days in real estate, I had great mentorship that taught me how to utilize those other team members to help create the quintessential win-win. They won, I won, and we were all building our businesses by masterminding, brainstorming, networking and learning to grow together.

Today, the word ‘team’ has taken on a whole new meaning. In fact, the team mentality has become a culture of its own. It’s definitely not a fad anymore, and more than anything, it’s become a saving grace in the lives of many real estate, mortgage and insurance professionals, in addition to the other industries—hospitality included—in which the team concept has emerged. Waiters and chefs work in teams, so it’s time to get used to it. If you’re an agent, embrace it. If you’re a broker/owner/manager or the like, you must understand that it’s an answer to the future for all involved.

Humans in general are more enlightened in our world today. They want to have a life. Yes, they want money and the trappings of success, but no longer do they want it at the expense of their love life, their children and families, and the things they hold near and dear. The drive is to have more time and financial freedom, not just one or the other. In the past, if you had financial freedom, you rarely had time freedom. If you had tons of time, you rarely had financial freedom. We now live in a world of and/and instead of and/or. It’s an abundant time where we can have it all.

This article is meant to educate. I hope you will share it with spouses and significant others who have loved ones working in a sales industry so that they can be an ally in allowing us to change our mindsets, and see teams and systems as a way to freedom. Stay tuned as I develop additional articles that will share more about what happens after your mindset is adjusted.

To get started, take some time and research the innovation adoption curve of Rogers—a sociological model that describes the adoption or acceptance of a new product or innovation—and ask yourself where you fall on the curve.

Isn’t it time you got moving? Time’s a wastin’!

Rick Geha of The Rick Geha Real Estate Team began his real estate career at age 22 and has been selling for over 36 years and has run, managed or owned real estate offices for the past 23 years. His love of people and mentoring their passions has led him to a successful career as a speaker, trainer and coach. Over the past 15 years, he’s led more than 1,000 classes and workshops throughout the U.S. and Canada, in addition to presenting keynote addresses to thousands of professionals from all industries and walks of life. He is currently a coach with Workman Success Systems. Contact him at Rick@RickGeha.com.



For more information, please visit www.workmansuccesssystems.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.