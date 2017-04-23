Coldwell Banker Names Chris Cortazzo 2016 Top Performer

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC has named Chris Cortazzo, a sales associate with the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Malibu West office, its top performer for 2016, the company recently announced. Cortazzo achieved a total sales volume of more than $330 million.

“Each day in this business is challenging, fun and inspiring,” says Cortazzo. “I am proof that you can reach the top without sacrificing your values. Central to my success, however, is my dedication to my clients. No matter the price range I am working in, it is a tremendous pleasure helping someone buy or sell their home and fulfill their dreams.”

“This award is a result of Chris’s dedication, hard work and focus on delivering exceptional experiences for his clients,” says Charlie Young, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “Chris is valued by colleagues and clients because he knows how to consistently exceed even the highest expectations. We congratulate him on this award, which is a testament to his work ethic and expertise.”

“Chris has done a phenomenal job, not just this past year, but for his whole career,” says Bruce Zipf, president and CEO of NRT LLC, owner of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. “One doesn’t just achieve this honor by simply being a remarkable salesperson; one achieves it by also being a remarkable individual and leader. This milestone is greatly earned and we are extremely proud of Chris.”

Cortazzo was the recipient of the Coldwell Banker International President’s Premier award, as well as the the Society of Excellence Award for 2016.

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.



