Finding Quality Leads With Homes.com

Chuck Fleischer is no real estate newbie. Broker/owner and Certified Expert Advisor® with RE/MAX Associates of Dallas, he’s been in the industry since the early ’90s. In that time, the Texas native has dabbled in everything from commercial properties to land acquisition, luxury construction, and even house flipping. Over the past 25 years, he’s learned a thing or two about growing where you’re planted, and has seen the real estate industry go through many different cycles.

When he was recruited by RE/MAX, Fleischer signed on without the knowledge that the office that brought him on was failing financially. Five months into his new gig, he bought the office to keep it from going under. Four years later, Fleischer has opened a second office, trimmed overhead, and is actively leading his team of 13 agents and three associate brokers forward.

“Our office isn’t the largest, but our average sale transactions per agent per year is well over 20,” says Fleischer.

For Fleischer, staying relevant and successful is all about doing the work and finding the right support. In 2015, he was introduced to Homes.com at a RE/MAX Broker/Owner Conference in Boston.

“I’ve always considered myself marginally bright enough to recognize value when it shows up,” says Fleischer, who believes the premium listing service offers exceptional support, product offerings, and customer service. Fleischer uses Homes.com’s preferred listing services, as well as SEO.

“Preferred listings drive leads, which we distribute to our agents without a referral fee,” says Fleischer. “It’s a great recruiting tool.”

For Fleischer’s team, SEO is still new. “We’re excited about what it can do. So far the service and engagement with the Homes.com team has been top-shelf. We’re excited about the future.”

Since Fleischer and his team began using these new services, their lead volume is greater, but, more importantly, their lead quality has skyrocketed. In a world where the internet is swamped with spam, trolls, and less-than-ready buyers, finding access to true, authentic leads is invaluable.

“Internet leads run the gamut from pure junk to solid gold,” says Fleischer. “Our Homes.com leads are better quality and less costly than the major access portals, and the service is vastly superior.”

Happy with his success over the past two years, Fleischer plans to continue making use of Homes.com’s services. “If they didn’t work, we wouldn’t continue to renew or to purchase new products,” he says. As a testament to his trust in Homes.com’s products, Fleischer recently purchased five of the new .Homes top-level domains.

For Fleischer, it’s all about dollars spent versus dollars accrued. “Marketing dollars are precious and must bring both value and return on investment. Homes.com delivers.”

It’s that simple.

For more information, please visit connect.homes.com, or to inquire about .Homes domains, visit www.homespro.homes/dothomes-rismedia.

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.