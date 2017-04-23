Realty ONE Group Hosts Annual ONE Summit

Realty ONE Group is hosting its annual ONE Summit in Las Vegas this week, featuring more than 20 speakers on the topics of marketing, millennial engagement, social media, and more, the company recently announced. The theme of the Summit, taking place April 26-29 at the Palms Casino Resort, is “Making Noise and Breaking Records.”

“We’re bringing in some of the most innovative and inspiring industry professionals from across North America to share their methods, experiences and insight for building a successful real estate business,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group. “Whether real estate professionals want to start a team, are new to the industry, or have already kicked their business into high gear, there is something for everyone.”

Keynote speakers include:

John Featherston founded RISMedia in 1980 as the residential real estate industry’s premier source for news and information. Prior to founding RISMedia, Featherston worked for several management firms specializing in the residential real estate and corporate relocation industries.

Stefan Swanepoel is chairman and CEO of the Swanepoel T3 Group. Swanepoel is a New York Times best-selling author; a business, leadership and motivational speaker; and a real estate trends strategist.

Scott Stratten, president of UnMarketing and author of several best-selling books, has been named by Forbes as one of the top five social media influencers in the world. Stratten is an expert in viral, social and authentic marketing, with over 185,000 Twitter followers.

Allan Dalton, the former president and CEO of realtor.com®, is the president and co-founder of TownAdvisor.com. He is one of NAR’s 25 most influential thought leaders, and author of two industry best-sellers.

Katie Lance is CEO and owner of Katie Lance Consulting. Lance specializes in social media strategy and content development for real estate and tech firms. Lance formerly served as chief strategist and social media director for Inman News.



