How to Make Your Home More Energy-Efficient

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:



When it comes to saving energy, homeowners have many options to choose from—at price points that fit just about any budget.

If you’re looking to make your space more energy-efficient, do some research before throwing your entire budget toward one project. In fact, paying attention to a few small areas both inside and outside the home can have a significant impact, without emptying your wallet in the process.

From eliminating drafts around windows and doors to only running the dishwasher when the load is full, making your home more energy-efficient doesn’t have to be a chore that continues to get neglected.

The following infographic, provided by Ply Gem, offers simple energy-saving tips for homeowners to easily incorporate into their daily life.

Paige Tepping is RISMedia’s managing editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at paige@rismedia.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.