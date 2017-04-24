Moxi Works Launches Secret Agent, Providing Real Estate Agents Prospect Insights

Moxi Works has launched Secret Agent, a new product providing real estate agents instant access to public data on clients and prospects, the company recently announced. Currently in beta, Secret Agent offers insights such as demographics, housing information, lifestyle choices, and more, through the Moxi Works Engage CRM.



“Secret Agent is a feature that not only adds to the overarching Engage CRM experience, but it’s also one that has the potential to revolutionize sphere marketing as we know it,” says York Baur, CEO of Moxi Works. “Let’s face it: The core of an agent’s business is built upon a strong client base, but it’s impossible to personally keep up with every single one. Secret Agent now does it for them. By reminding an agent to reach out to clients when their kids are heading off to college or letting them know the investment opportunities their clients care about, it frees up even more time for agents and keeps them on track.”

Depending on data availability, Secret Agent has the ability to offer insights on charitable behaviors, hobbies, pets, shopping preferences, and more, as well.

Real estate agents can filter their client or prospect lists based off likelihood to sell. Secret Agent assigns a badge next to those that are gearing up for a major life change—the product notifies the agent that their client or prospect has teenagers and may be downsizing soon, for example.

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.

