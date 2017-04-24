RE/MAX Shows Support at AREAA Global Luxury Summit

RE/MAX, LLC showed support for the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) at the organization’s 2017 Global Luxury Summit, returning as a Diamond Sponsor, the company recently announced. The Summit, which took place in Miami, Fla., featured remarks from several RE/MAX affiliates on topics such as drones and virtual reality and global real estate, as well as a presentation by Anne Miller, director of The RE/MAX Collection.

“When you combine the unmatched global footprint of the RE/MAX brand, the power of The RE/MAX Collection luxury brand, and the incredible resources offered by the AREAA Global and Luxury Summit, you get a program that sets agents on the path to international success,” says Mike Reagan, senior vice president of Business Alliances at RE/MAX and member of the AREAA National Advisory Board. “RE/MAX is proud to once again work with AREAA and be part of their Global and Luxury Summit, and I look forward to continuing to grow our relationship in the coming year.”

RE/MAX-affiliated speakers at the event included: Josie Lin, broker/owner, RE/MAX United (Houston, Texas); Anthony Askowitz, broker/owner, RE/MAX Advance Realty (South Miami, Fla.); Melissa Miller, president/CEO, The Melissa Miller Group with RE/MAX Realty Associates (Plantation, Fla.); and Dano Sayles, broker/owner, RE/MAX Lifestyle (Wailea, Hawaii).

