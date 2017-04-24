Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Grows Office Count 11 Percent in Q1 2017

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. grew its office count 11 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same time one year ago, the company recently announced. The growth was driven by the addition of 12 new offices, mainly in the Northeast and South. Offices were added in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

“It’s exciting to see the Weichert brand continue to grow across the country, especially as we open in new markets and expand in others,” says Bill Scavone, president and COO of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “A major selling point when talking with agencies is the personal support and proven operating and management systems we can provide new affiliates to help them capture a larger share of their local real estate market. Independent agencies find tremendous value in being part of the Weichert franchise system.”



