Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® Ranked Largest HomeServices Affiliate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® has been ranked the largest total home services affiliate of HomeServices of America for combined real estate and financial services in RISMedia’s 2017 Power Broker Survey, the company recently announced.

“We are proud to be recognized among the leading national brokerages and believe that this is a testament to all of our dedicated sales associates and employees,” says Lawrence Flick, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®.

“The firms represented are the nation’s most elite brokerage firms serving literally millions of consumers with their real estate needs,” says John Featherston, president and CEO of RISMedia. “Being included in the Power Broker Report validates a firm’s reputation as a trusted resource for today’s home buyers and sellers.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® has more than 4,500 sales associates in over 65 offices.

For more information, please visit www.foxroach.com.

