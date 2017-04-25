ERA Real Estate Names Distinctive Properties Sapphire Award Winner

ERA Real Estate has named Brian Etheridge of Wilkinson ERA Real Estate winner of the ERA Distinctive PropertiesSM Sapphire Award, the company recently announced. The award recognizes an ERA Distinctive Properties member who has distinguished him or herself as a leader in the luxury marketplace. Etheridge, founder of Asheville, N.C.-based Carolina Mountain Sales, has sold more than $120 million.

“Brian Etheridge serves as a true role model for the ERA network thanks to his high degree of professionalism and dedication to delivering truly remarkable service to a discerning clientele in a highly competitive market,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “By cultivating an in-depth understanding of his clients’ needs, Brian consistently exceeds expectations.”

“I’ve always believed that to succeed in real estate, you need an unrivalled work ethic and acute focus on client relationships,” says Etheridge. “You have to have one ear to the trends and the other to client’s needs. It’s been an incredible opportunity to help North Carolinians buy and sell luxury estates, and ERA provides the tools I need to do so successfully. Thanks to the innovative ERA Distinctive Properties luxury marketing program, I am able to match discriminating buyers with premier properties through national and international listing syndication channels. As part of a global brand, I am also able to network with ERA’s international affiliates and gain referrals from abroad—an invaluable point of differentiation in my market.”

“Brian is an instrumental member of the Wilkinson ERA Real Estate team,” says Eb Moore, broker/owner of Wilkinson ERA Real Estate. “Early on I recognized that he shares the entrepreneurial spirit and client-first philosophy that differentiates brokers on our team and in the industry. It’s great to see Brian continually position himself as a top-producer in the luxury marketplace.”

For more information, please visit www.era.com.



