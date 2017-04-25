Quicken Loans Names New CMO

Quicken Loans has named Casey Hurbis to the position of chief marketing officer (CMO), the company recently announced. Hurbis will be responsible for leading Quicken Loans’ consumer-facing marketing team, managing the Quicken Loans brand, and for online and traditional marketing initiatives.



“Casey is someone who is not afraid to push the envelope,” says Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. “We are confident he will take Quicken Loans’ leading national brand to the next level and beyond. Our millions of clients and future clients will see Quicken Loans in creative and unexpected ways as Casey leads our tremendously talented marketing team to leverage our brand, technology, culture and award-winning client service record.”

Hurbis, a native of Detroit, Mich., where Quicken Loans is based, was most recently leader of North American brand communications and advertising for FIAT. Hurbis and his team were named Ad Age’s “Marketer of the Year” in 2012.

“I was born and raised in the Detroit area and throughout my career I have never had a chance to work in the city,” says Hurbis. “I am thrilled to not only be working in the heart of city, but for a company as distinctly Detroit as Quicken Loans. Quicken Loans has a fantastic brand and a driven marketing team ready to take the company to new heights. I am more than excited to forge new paths in how we tell our story and communicate with our clients and future homebuyers from coast to coast. We are going to push the limits when it comes to creative and innovative marketing campaigns that integrate our digital and traditional strategies.”

