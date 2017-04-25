HER Realtors Promotes Leanne Henry to Regional VP

HER Realtors has promoted Leanne Henry, a 22-year veteran of the real estate industry, to regional vice president of the Canal Winchester and Lancaster offices, the company recently announced. Henry will also oversee other community offices.

“With the leadership that Leanne has demonstrated, it is no wonder she is the best fit for the role,” says Ed Caldwell, senior vice president of the Southeast Region for HER Realtors. “I wish her continued success and look forward to watching her grow.”

“The new position is exciting and the agents are excited for me, which makes this a happy and easy transition,” says Henry. “I am going to embrace it and continue to keep the momentum up.”

HER Realtors operates in Central Ohio, Cincinnati and Dayton.

For more information, please visit www.HERRealtors.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.

