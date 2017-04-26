Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Northwest Georgia

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has added Jackson Realty in Northwest Georgia to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Jackson Realty, led by owners Lisa and Oliver Heyer, will serve Northwest Georgia.

“Oliver and I want to continue the legacy that my parents started, which is a company focused on customer service and our community,” says Lisa Heyer. “We work hard to make sure each client is professionally served and personally cared for. We appreciate that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate shares the same value of going above and beyond, and we look forward to reaching the next level with a trusted and respected brand.”

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Jackson Realty is an impressive family-run business with three generations committed to serving their clients and their community,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Their experience in the industry and strong client relations make them the perfect fit for our brand.”

For more information, please visit www.JacksonRealtyHomes.com or www.BHGRE.com.



