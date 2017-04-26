X
Report: 10 Cities Weighed Down by Mortgage Debt

For many Americans, a mortgage is their single largest source of debt—and while a mortgage is not necessarily “bad” debt to have, some have so much so that their financial wellbeing is in jeopardy.

Personal finance website WalletHub recently mapped out the cities most weighed down by mortgage debt, based on a comparison of median mortgage balances with median home values and median incomes. According to its 2017 Home Overleverage Report, the 10 most overextended cities in the country are:

  1. San Luis Obispo, Calif.
    Median Mortgage Balance: $333,641
    Median Home Value: $546,200
    Median Income: $16,565
  1. Williamsburg, Va.
    Median Mortgage Balance: $200,768
    Median Home Value: $320,600
    Median Income: $10,207
  1. Brooksville, Fla.
    Median Mortgage Balance: $103,023
    Median Home Value: $48,200
    Median Income: $21,953
  1. Bay Point, Calif.
    Median Mortgage Balance: $236,031
    Median Home Value: $165,900
    Median Income: $20,829
  1. Willis, Texas
    Median Mortgage Balance: $133,919
    Median Home Value: $70,300
    Median Income: $22,159
  1. McKees Rocks, Pa.
    Median Mortgage Balance: $93,104
    Median Home Value: $46,300
    Median Income: $24,570
  1. Ellensburg, W. Va.
    Median Mortgage Balance: $165,096
    Median Home Value: $195,000
    Median Income: $11,472
  1. Dumfries, Va.
    Median Mortgage Balance: $252,155
    Median Home Value: $163,000
    Median Income: $34,102
  1. North Fort Myers, Fla.
    Median Mortgage Balance: $118,020
    Median Home Value: $69,600
    Median Income: $22,588
  1. Kailua, Hawaii
    Median Mortgage Balance: $371,395
    Median Home Value: $389,400
    Median Income: $30,063

Source: WalletHub

