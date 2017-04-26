Report: 10 Cities Weighed Down by Mortgage Debt

For many Americans, a mortgage is their single largest source of debt—and while a mortgage is not necessarily “bad” debt to have, some have so much so that their financial wellbeing is in jeopardy.

Personal finance website WalletHub recently mapped out the cities most weighed down by mortgage debt, based on a comparison of median mortgage balances with median home values and median incomes. According to its 2017 Home Overleverage Report, the 10 most overextended cities in the country are:

San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Median Mortgage Balance: $333,641

Median Home Value: $546,200

Median Income: $16,565

Williamsburg, Va.

Median Mortgage Balance: $200,768

Median Home Value: $320,600

Median Income: $10,207

Brooksville, Fla.

Median Mortgage Balance: $103,023

Median Home Value: $48,200

Median Income: $21,953

Bay Point, Calif.

Median Mortgage Balance: $236,031

Median Home Value: $165,900

Median Income: $20,829

Willis, Texas

Median Mortgage Balance: $133,919

Median Home Value: $70,300

Median Income: $22,159

McKees Rocks, Pa.

Median Mortgage Balance: $93,104

Median Home Value: $46,300

Median Income: $24,570

Ellensburg, W. Va.

Median Mortgage Balance: $165,096

Median Home Value: $195,000

Median Income: $11,472

Dumfries, Va.

Median Mortgage Balance: $252,155

Median Home Value: $163,000

Median Income: $34,102

North Fort Myers, Fla.

Median Mortgage Balance: $118,020

Median Home Value: $69,600

Median Income: $22,588

Kailua, Hawaii

Median Mortgage Balance: $371,395

Median Home Value: $389,400

Median Income: $30,063

Source: WalletHub

