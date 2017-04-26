Report: 10 Cities Weighed Down by Mortgage Debt

For many Americans, a mortgage is their single largest source of debt—and while a mortgage is not necessarily “bad” debt to have, some have so much so that their financial wellbeing is in jeopardy.
Personal finance website WalletHub recently mapped out the cities most weighed down by mortgage debt, based on a comparison of median mortgage balances with median home values and median incomes. According to its 2017 Home Overleverage Report, the 10 most overextended cities in the country are:
- San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Median Mortgage Balance: $333,641
Median Home Value: $546,200
Median Income: $16,565
- Williamsburg, Va.
Median Mortgage Balance: $200,768
Median Home Value: $320,600
Median Income: $10,207
- Brooksville, Fla.
Median Mortgage Balance: $103,023
Median Home Value: $48,200
Median Income: $21,953
- Bay Point, Calif.
Median Mortgage Balance: $236,031
Median Home Value: $165,900
Median Income: $20,829
- Willis, Texas
Median Mortgage Balance: $133,919
Median Home Value: $70,300
Median Income: $22,159
- McKees Rocks, Pa.
Median Mortgage Balance: $93,104
Median Home Value: $46,300
Median Income: $24,570
- Ellensburg, W. Va.
Median Mortgage Balance: $165,096
Median Home Value: $195,000
Median Income: $11,472
- Dumfries, Va.
Median Mortgage Balance: $252,155
Median Home Value: $163,000
Median Income: $34,102
- North Fort Myers, Fla.
Median Mortgage Balance: $118,020
Median Home Value: $69,600
Median Income: $22,588
- Kailua, Hawaii
Median Mortgage Balance: $371,395
Median Home Value: $389,400
Median Income: $30,063
Source: WalletHub
