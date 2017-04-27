Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Launches Agent Concierge Program

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage has launched a new Agent Concierge program that assists real estate agents with transitioning into the company or the industry, the company recently announced. The program, conceived by Tara English, REALTOR® with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, is also available to agents not new to the company.

“New agents who recently obtained their licenses are very knowledgeable, but until you have the opportunity to put those skills to work, the prospect of being out there on your own can be very intimidating,” says English, who is currently a part-time Agent Concierge. “The Agent Concierge is a peer-to-peer, confidential mentoring program that encourages new agents to ask for help and guidance where and when they need it. Because it’s a peer-level program, agents are more comfortable seeking help about anything and everything—even routine aspects of the job that they might be reluctant to discuss with a manager or supervisor.”

“At Sea Coast Advantage, we work for the agents—they do not work for us,” says Tim Milam, president of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. “The Agent Concierge program is an extension of this philosophy and another example of our commitment to supporting our agents and ensuring their success. We applaud Tara for her innovative thinking and for bringing this program to fruition. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first and only program of its kind in North Carolina, and perhaps on the East Coast.”

English, who works out of the Wilmington office, is available to interested agents either by appointment or drop-in. She is able to travel to other offices as needed.

