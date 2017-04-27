How Culture Can Help Define Your Office Success

The value of culture is often hard to measure, but is undoubtedly one of the most important aspects of any successful organization. Culture is often confused with environment. While a physical office space may be bright and colorful, the true culture of that space is defined by the people, their habits, their hearts and minds.

What your people believe and the passion for why they do what they do defines the true long-term success of an organization.

Quicken Loans is more than a mortgage company; we’re a people company fueled by a vibrant and innovative culture. Over the last 31 years, we’ve developed a set of 19 core principles that we refer to as ISMs (iz-ums). The ISMs are the guideposts at Quicken Loans, the key to who we are and, in turn, the guiding force behind what we do. Through relatively simple maxims, we’re able to eliminate bureaucracy, deliver the industry’s best client satisfaction scores and never once have to ask how we should handle a situation.

Here are four of our radically simple, culture-driving ISMs:

Every Client. Every Time. No Exceptions. No Excuses.

Clients don’t care how much we know until they know how much we care. We serve our community members by helping them achieve the dream of homeownership. It is our mission to amaze every client every chance we get.

Numbers and Money Follow; They Do Not Lead

Where we spend our time and money is what we care about. Those who focus on chasing money rarely ever end up with much of it. Our time is better spent investing in the skills that make us and our team members great, which, in turn, allows everyone to work more efficiently and with more passion.

Are you a tech-focused workplace? If so, investing in cutting-edge technology will set you apart from your competition. If your team values educational opportunities, it’s important to invest in their personal growth instead of focusing on the financial benefit.

Obsessed With Finding a Better Way

Have you ever heard someone say, “That’s just the way it is”? Without a conscious effort of creative thought to challenge the status quo, an organization will never grow. At Quicken Loans, we continue to improve our people and processes. Being “obsessed with finding a better way” will move you and your business forward.

You’ll See It When You Believe It

While we’re used to needing to see something before we can believe it, the opposite holds more value. It would be impossible for us to reach a goal without the fundamental belief that we can reach it. For any team to be as successful as they want to be, they must first believe they can get there.

These are just four of our 19 ISMs that drive the culture at Quicken Loans. If you’d like a copy of our ISMs book, email the Quicken Loans Agent Relations team at AgentRelations@QuickenLoans.com or call (866) 718-9842.

Derek Latka is vice president of Business Development for Quicken Loans.

For more information, please visit Agent.QuickenLoans.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.