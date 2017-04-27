MLSListings Names Larry Knapp VP of Industry Relations

MLSListings, Inc., has named Larry Knapp vice president of Industry Relations, the company recently announced. Knapp, a former chair of the MLSListings Board of Directors, previously managed four of the largest residential brokerages in the nation, as well as served in leadership positions in local, state and national REALTOR® associations.

“As we build brokerage bridges to unlimited data, we are also building technology solutions for real estate professionals,” says James Harrison, president and CEO of MLSListings. “Larry has walked in the shoes of the large broker, local manager, agent, volunteer leader, and business solutions provider during his career. There are few with his depth of strategic perspective. We are pleased to have his unparalleled experience in-house.”

“The creation of a single set of data for brokers and agents, and in some cases, a single point of entry, is an old conversation with new relevance,” says Knapp. “Our technology-infused industry can no longer drag its feet on the removal of artificial barriers to real estate listing data. With over 700 MLSs across our country, we need to remove the false barriers they have created in order to encourage business opportunity for the real estate professionals we serve. MLSListings has been at the forefront of this effort and I look forward to working with them as a big part of the solution.”

