Move, Inc. Expands Relationship With Brown Harris Stevens, Halstead

Move, Inc., operator of realtor.com®, has expanded its relationship with Terra Holdings, LLC, parent company of Brown Harris Stevens and Halstead, through a new agreement, the News Corp subsidiary recently announced. The agreement allows Halstead and Brown Harris Stevens access to Move’s FiveStreet® and Top Producer® CRM, as well as extends an existing partnership with realtor.com for listing advertising and branding.

“We are honored to grow our relationship with Terra Holdings and extend our professional real estate software products to its agents, who are looking for every opportunity to differentiate themselves in New York’s highly competitive luxury real estate market,” says Ray Picard, executive vice president of Sales at Move. “Our software is a powerful solution for real estate professionals to easily manage their business and deliver an exceptional experience to their customers.”

“FiveStreet and Top Producer give Terra Holdings a competitive advantage that helps our exclusive listing agents and buyer-focused agents instantly connect with and more effectively manage their customers and clients,” says James Cahill, executive vice president and chief information technology officer at Terra Holdings. “This is especially important because people desire instant communication. We are delighted that Move provided us with the integration we needed to better serve our customer and client needs.”

FiveStreet is an online service that consolidates leads in real-time so professionals can respond to leads faster. Top Producer is a CRM platform that helps professionals track and maintain client relationships to grow their business.

