RE/MAX Balloon to Appear at Florida Relay For Life

The RE/MAX Hot Air Balloon will make an appearance at a Relay For Life race in Port Charlotte, Fla., this weekend as part of a philanthropic effort supported by local real estate brokerage RE/MAX Palm Realty. The race will help raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society.

“We are honored to help raise awareness and show support for our seventh year with Relay For Life in Port Charlotte and such an incredible organization like the American Cancer Society,” says Peter Rivera, broker/owner of RE/MAX Palm Realty’s Port Charlotte and Venice offices. “As local business leaders, we take pride in our community and together we can accomplish anything.”

The balloon will appear at Port Charlotte High School on Saturday, April 29 from 5-9 p.m. One-hundred percent of donations collected for rides in the balloon will go to Relay For Life.

For more information, please visit www.RMPalm.com or www.remax.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.