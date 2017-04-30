Angelina Jolie Enters Escrow in Los Feliz

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:

What’s better than a little retail therapy after a big breakup? Real estate retail therapy. Post-split, actress/humanitarian Angelina Jolie recently dropped an epic $25 million on a sprawling Los Feliz estate once owned by iconic silver screen director Cecil B. DeMille, who lived in the dramatic home until his death in 1959.

Built in 1913, the 11,000-square-foot home is located on DeMille Drive. The space has six bedrooms (the exact number of Jolie’s children), 10 bathrooms, a pool house, poolside gym, private studio, library and charming rose gardens. Views from the home highlight the sparkling LA cityscape, the ocean, and the Griffith Park Observatory. The estate roosts on over two acres of land in the Laughlin Park community.

The home isn’t far from Brad Pitt’s historic Hollywood mansion, a space Jolie once occupied with Pitt and co. Behold its massive glory in the following array of photos.

Sold by: Brett Lawyer, Hilton & Hyland

Sold for: $24,950,000

Photos: TheMLS.com via realtor.com®

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.