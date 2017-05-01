Motto Mortgage Franchise Opportunities Now Available Nationwide

Motto Mortgage, the mortgage brokerage franchise member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands, has begun offering franchise opportunities in Hawaii, Minnesota and Washington, the company recently announced. Motto Mortgage franchise opportunities are now available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“We’re very excited to bring Motto Mortgage into Hawaii, Minnesota and Washington—it’s a remarkable milestone for us,” says Motto Mortgage President Ward Morrison. “Motto Mortgage franchises are now available nationwide and the growth of the brand is truly amazing. It’s a one-stop shop model that homebuyers want and will soon expect.”

Motto Mortgage, which officially launched in October 2016, brings more choice and better customer service to consumers. Its loan originators work with real estate agents to help homebuyers obtain the mortgage loans that best fit their individual needs. Homebuyers can work with a real estate agent to find a home, and, with a Motto Mortgage loan originator to secure financing, at one location.

