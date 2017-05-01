Zillow Group Partners With REcolorado

Zillow Group has partnered with REcolorado, the largest multiple listing service (MLS) in Colorado, the company recently announced. REcolorado members can now add their listings to the feed, while became live on May 1.

“Denver is one of the hottest markets in the country right now and we are incredibly happy to build this relationship with REcolorado during the spring home shopping season,” says Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer at Zillow Group. “Now, REcolorado subscribers can have their listings in front of the largest and most engaged audience of home shoppers in less than 10 minutes, simply by opting-in their listings as they enter them in the REcolorado Matrix MLS. The millions of home shoppers who visit our sites and apps will now have a comprehensive view of available inventory in one of the hottest markets in the U.S.”

REcolorado represents over 20,000 members, serving five REALTOR® associations: the Aurora Association of REALTORS®; the Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®; the Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®; REALTORS® of Central Colorado; and the South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association.

“We are incredibly pleased to offer our subscribers a partnership with Zillow Group that provides unique branding and benefits that can’t be matched in Colorado,” says Kirby Slunaker, president and CEO of REcolorado. “In addition to providing a fast and easy way to get their listings in front of home shoppers, we are bringing brokers significant value through prominent branding on their listings on Zillow and Trulia, along with dedicated broker pages to those who choose to send their listings through REcolorado.”

For more information, please call 206-757-4250, email mlspartners@zillow.com or visit www.zillow.com.

