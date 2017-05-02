6 Steps to Massively Improve Your Marketing and Branding

Looking to take your marketing and branding to the next level? The following tips will help get you there.

Know Your Audience

Begin by asking yourself who your target client is, and have that person or family in mind when building your branding and marketing strategy. Do you work with luxury clients, first-time or vacation homebuyers, or families of five? Knowing who makes up your target audience is critical so that your message will resonate with the buyers and sellers you’re targeting.

Be Personal

As real estate professionals appeal to the emotional side of sales, we often find that people want to be able to relate to their agent. You may be the most qualified agent for the job, but if prospective clients don’t connect with you on a personal level, all the great slogans and marketing you create won’t work. Share your personal experiences and build a relationship based on mutual trust and respect. Don’t sell for the sake of making commissions, but rather, take the time to understand what your audience wants and needs, put yourself in their shoes as you search, and move toward a listing or sale. Share personal experiences and be open in your communication so you and your brand flourish.

Incorporate Your Values and Beliefs

Who you are and what you believe will come out in your brand. Experts suggest surveying your clients to see what they value most in you and your service. As you gather these experiences, post them on various review sites, because prospective clients look to reviews and testimonials—in addition to asking around—when choosing an agent to represent them. This one small step will make it clear that your actions speak louder than your words.

Make Your Slogan Catchy and Memorable

Catchy slogans that speak to the client not only help build your brand, but also keep you top of mind. Phrases such as “Turning Goals Into Reality,” “Go Gaddis. And Let’s Get Moving” and “We Put You in a Perfect Place” have a story and value behind them. For Anthony Marguleas at Amalfi Estates, “We Make a Life by What We Give” speaks to what the company is. In fact, Marguleas gives 10 percent of his commissions to one of five local charities. It’s who they are, and their clients love and remember them for their charity.

Be Exceptional

You can’t fake expertise—either you have it, or you don’t. Become a true expert, do your market research, know your inventory, ask for help from more experienced agents and brokers, and, most of all, never stop learning about your business. Expertise creates the wow factor in any interaction with clients. Study, learn, and become a true student of real estate if you want your brand promise to have real value.

Think of Marketing as a Strategy, Not an Ad

What you send and when you send it is part of your marketing strategy. Your marketing strategy should include a minimum of these things:

Direct Mail Social Media Email Marketing Website(s)

The most successful agents and teams have a marketing strategy thought out in advance for the year. From there, it’s simply about following through with what you’ve already created. If you want to be seen by your target clients, invest in a marketing plan and strategy, and commit to following it.

