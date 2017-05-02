Weichert Adds The McDonald Group to Launch New Office

Weichert, Realtors has added The McDonald Group, led by Johnny McDonald, to launch its new Center City office in Philadelphia, Pa., the company recently announced. McDonald is a 13-year veteran of the real estate industry.

“We are thrilled that Johnny and his team of five seasoned sales associates, The McDonald Group, have chosen to join our sales team and help us enhance Weichert, Realtors’ presence in the growing Philadelphia real estate market,” says John Bilek, regional vice president at Weichert, Realtors. “With vast real estate experience throughout the Delaware Valley, licenses in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a commitment to exceed clients’ expectations and a reputation for excellence, I believe Johnny and his team will be a great asset to our organization.”

“The McDonald Group looks forward to working with Weichert, Realtors to elevate an impeccable national brand in the city of Philadelphia,” says McDonald. “In particular, we look forward to benefitting from Weichert’s cutting-edge technology and the opportunity to play an instrumental role in launching this new Weichert sales office in Center City.”

McDonald is appointee to the Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS® (PAR) Presidential Advisory Committee on Climate Change, and a member of the U.S. Green Building Council and Sustainable Network of Greater Philadelphia. He is also president of the John D. McDonald Memorial Foundation.

