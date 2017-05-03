California Brokerage Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

A Dublin, Calif.-based real estate brokerage has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, now operating as CENTURY 21 Cornerstone, REALTORS®, the company recently announced. The new brokerage will continue to serve real estate needs in the Tri-Valley area.

“We couldn’t be more excited about joining the CENTURY 21 brand, the most recognized real estate brand in the world*,” says Jameel Batshon, co-owner. “We are a company built on honesty, integrity and excellence, and we’re thrilled to partner with a brand like the CENTURY 21 brand that’s on the cutting edge of real estate and technology, while also delivering on those values.”

“CENTURY 21 Cornerstone, REALTORS® exemplifies the success that is possible when you focus on helping people, as opposed to closing deals,” says Greg Sexton, COO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to welcome Jameel Batshon, [co-owner] Ramez Bahu and their team to the CENTURY 21 System, and we look forward to helping them continue to grow their business.”

*2016 Ad Tracking Study



For more information, please visit www.century21.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.