Clareity Announces New Event for Real Estate Developers

Clareity is hosting a new, one-day event, {Integrate}: The Developer’s Workshop, designed for technical contributors in the real estate industry, such as coders, developers, engineers and IT professionals. The event, taking place June 1 in Scottsdale, Ariz., will feature insights from speakers within and outside of Clareity, including:
Matt Cohen and Paul Hethmon – Cohen, chief technologist at Clareity, and Hethmon, chief software architect at Clareity, will lead several panels and sessions. Hethmon was recently featured at Percona Live, a national open source database conference.
Mike Stowe – Stowe, who recently spoke at API:World, has built software at Constant Contact, Mulesoft and Tigera. Stowe will share advice and best practices on building a usable API, as well as emerging trends, such as microservices.
Real estate tech leaders including Jack Miller, and others, will also be on hand to speak.
Topics will include:
- Trends in Development Tools and Technology
- App/Data Security Best Practices
- Where’s the Data? Mining the Real Estate API Landscape
- The Magical World of APIs: What’s Happening, What’s Possible and How We Get There
- Authentication Services: Using OAuth Effectively
- CTO/CIO Panel
- Choosing the SSO Integration Path That’s Right for Your App
- Authentication Options: Good, Bad or Otherwise
- What Brokers Want From Their Integration Partners
The event will take place at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort.
Watch a teaser video on the event.
For more information, please email tracy.inman@clareity.com or visit clareity.com/events/clareity-developers-workshop/.
