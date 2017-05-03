Clareity Announces New Event for Real Estate Developers

X
                        RISMedia's ACE
Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
{ "homeurl": "http://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 0, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "http://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 0, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "200px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 10 } }

Clareity Announces New Event for Real Estate Developers

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Clareity is hosting a new, one-day event, {Integrate}: The Developer’s Workshop, designed for technical contributors in the real estate industry, such as coders, developers, engineers and IT professionals. The event, taking place June 1 in Scottsdale, Ariz., will feature insights from speakers within and outside of Clareity, including:

Matt Cohen and Paul Hethmon – Cohen, chief technologist at Clareity, and Hethmon, chief software architect at Clareity, will lead several panels and sessions. Hethmon was recently featured at Percona Live, a national open source database conference.

Mike Stowe – Stowe, who recently spoke at API:World, has built software at Constant Contact, Mulesoft and Tigera. Stowe will share advice and best practices on building a usable API, as well as emerging trends, such as microservices.

Real estate tech leaders including Jack Miller, and others, will also be on hand to speak.

Topics will include:

  • Trends in Development Tools and Technology
  • App/Data Security Best Practices
  • Where’s the Data? Mining the Real Estate API Landscape
  • The Magical World of APIs: What’s Happening, What’s Possible and How We Get There
  • Authentication Services: Using OAuth Effectively
  • CTO/CIO Panel
  • Choosing the SSO Integration Path That’s Right for Your App
  • Authentication Options: Good, Bad or Otherwise
  • What Brokers Want From Their Integration Partners

The event will take place at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort. Space is limited. Register here!

Watch a teaser video on the event.

For more information, please email tracy.inman@clareity.com or visit clareity.com/events/clareity-developers-workshop/.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.