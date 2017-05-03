Clareity Announces New Event for Real Estate Developers

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Clareity is hosting a new, one-day event, {Integrate}: The Developer’s Workshop, designed for technical contributors in the real estate industry, such as coders, developers, engineers and IT professionals. The event, taking place June 1 in Scottsdale, Ariz., will feature insights from speakers within and outside of Clareity, including:

Matt Cohen and Paul Hethmon – Cohen, chief technologist at Clareity, and Hethmon, chief software architect at Clareity, will lead several panels and sessions. Hethmon was recently featured at Percona Live, a national open source database conference.



Mike Stowe – Stowe, who recently spoke at API:World, has built software at Constant Contact, Mulesoft and Tigera. Stowe will share advice and best practices on building a usable API, as well as emerging trends, such as microservices.

Real estate tech leaders including Jack Miller, and others, will also be on hand to speak.

Topics will include:

Trends in Development Tools and Technology

App/Data Security Best Practices

Where’s the Data? Mining the Real Estate API Landscape

The Magical World of APIs: What’s Happening, What’s Possible and How We Get There

Authentication Services: Using OAuth Effectively

CTO/CIO Panel

Choosing the SSO Integration Path That’s Right for Your App

Authentication Options: Good, Bad or Otherwise

What Brokers Want From Their Integration Partners

The event will take place at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort. Space is limited. Register here!

Watch a teaser video on the event.

For more information, please email tracy.inman@clareity.com or visit clareity.com/events/clareity-developers-workshop/.

