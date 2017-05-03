Edina Realty Names Sharry Schmid President

Edina Realty has named Sharry Schmid president effective June 5, the Minnesota- and western Wisconsin-based company recently announced. Current President Barb Jandric will retire. Schmid will be focused on assuring Edina agents have the best education, skills and technology to deliver the best experience to their clients.

“I could always count on Barb to consider multiple perspectives when making important decisions,” says Greg Mason, CEO of Edina Realty. “Our thanks and gratitude go to her for her perseverance, business acumen and strong leadership skills—all of which have helped build our company into what it is today. With Sharry’s honesty, integrity, and dedication to our strong company culture and doing what’s right for our customers, I’m confident that she’ll continue to build on our 17-year-strong position as the No. 1 realty company in the upper Midwest.”

“Barb has led the company well, and built the company to greatness,” says Schmid. “I’m honored to take over from her and to work with so many talented and dedicated agents and employees at Edina Realty.”

Schmid, who has been with Edina for over 21 years, was most recently senior vice president and regional manager of the company’s Lakeville, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Savage and Shakopee offices, as well as sales manager of the company’s largest office in Edina.



For more information, please visit www.edinarealty.com.

