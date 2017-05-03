Your Game Plan for a Lucrative Business Minus the Burnout

The real estate industry is a great industry; its low barrier to entry and unlimited income potential, plus the fact that you can be your own boss, is what ultimately attracted me to the business.

So, why do many agents struggle to find their footing for the first few years and end up leaving the industry? And why do their more seasoned counterparts get burned out and do the same? From my years working as an agent and now helping folks create lucrative, sustainable businesses, I’ve found that you have to have an effective game plan to generate leads, build relationships and grow your business.

If you’ve been working hard and feel like you’re not getting anywhere, it’s time to up your game.

Have an effective strategy. Working by referral is a timeless and effective strategy for generating consistent, high-quality leads. Instead of chasing down every cold lead, serve and provide value to your current clients, people in your network and their referrals. By consistently providing value to the people you know, you continue to build relationships.

Implement your system. Once you have a strategy, commit to it fully and implement your plan. Do the work by sending marketing items and notes, connecting with your database, delivering small gifts to your top clients, hosting a client party, etc. The harder you work to build relationships, the more leads you’ll generate, the more sales you’ll close and the more money you’ll have. Most importantly, a system will help you incorporate periods of active rest so you can achieve a better work-life balance. Active rest doesn’t mean taking a break, but rather, it’s the time spent serving your clients and harvesting the rewards of your focused lead generation.

Keep your skills sharp. Sign up for seminars and training courses that not only boost your knowledge and help you navigate the changing market, but also help you manage your business and yourself. The more you learn, the better equipped you’ll be to guide buyers and sellers.

Adopt good habits. We all have habits that may hold us back from achieving success. You know what you need to do each day to generate leads and serve your clients, but it’s easy to get sidetracked. When you adopt productive habits, you schedule time to focus on and complete your daily activities.

Be confident. Sharpening your skills and adopting good habits will increase your confidence, which will not only help you make the right decisions, but will also teach you to learn from challenges. You’ll also be more receptive to feedback and able to analyze ways to improve. Similarly, you’ll begin to value all of your experiences as opportunities for growth.

When you follow these five steps, you’ll move from struggle to success. You’ll develop strong relationships with your clients, increase your profitability, and have the confidence to run a business you enjoy.

Brian Buffini was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, and immigrated to San Diego in 1986, where he became the classic American rags to riches story. After becoming one of the nation’s top REALTORS®, he founded Buffini & Company, an organization dedicated to sharing his powerful lead-generation systems with others. Based in Carlsbad, Calif., Buffini & Company has trained over 3 million business professionals in 37 countries and currently coaches and trains more than 25,000 business people across North America. Today, Brian reaches over 1 million listeners a year through his popular “Brian Buffini Show” podcast.

For more information, please visit www.buffiniandcompany.com.



