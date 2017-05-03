MLSListings Names Rob Hahn to Board of Directors

MLSListings, Inc., has named Rob Hahn to its Board of Directors, the company recently announced. Hahn, a consultant and national industry speaker, and well-known as “Notorious R.O.B.”, will serve as the board’s at-large director beginning in June.

“Rob brings a unique perspective, razor sharp wit, and refreshing candor to our broker-governed board,” says James Harrison, president and CEO of MLSListings. “We expect a year of distinctive views, strong opinions, and the willingness to call it as he sees it that we have all heard from Rob. We expect Rob will push us outside of our comfort zones at times, but we think that to serve our 16,000-strong subscribers to the best of our abilities, we need to wrestle with tough questions and big issues. Rob knows the industry, its needs, and future challenges. We are honored to have him join our strong board.”

“I am honored to join the board of MLSListings,” says Hahn. “I think the very fact the board saw fit to include me as one of their own says quite a lot about the forward-looking and fearlessly innovative leadership at MLSListings. I look forward to helping steer the future of the organization in its mission to serve its subscriber community.”

Hahn is the founder and managing partner of 7DS Associates, a real estate consulting firm.

For more information, please visit www.mlslistings.com.



