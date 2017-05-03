NAR’s At Home With DiversityÂ® (AHWDÂ®) Certification Program Launches First-Ever Online Course in Spanish

The following information is provided by the Center for REALTORÂ® Development (CRD).

In partnership with NAR’s Diversity program, Center for REALTORÂ® Development is pleased and proud to announce the launch of the At Home With DiversityÂ® (AHWDÂ®) certification’s first-ever online course in Spanish. Launch of this course is significant from both a global and national perspective.

Spanish is the third most widely used language on the planet, preceded only by Mandarin Chinese and English. As NAR continues to expand its mission and influence worldwide, having courses readily available in Spanish will help propel this effort.

At a national level, Hispanics are a powerful, growing, and uniquely positioned force in the U.S. population and economy. It is projected that by 2050, the United States will have the largest Spanish-speaking population in the world.

According to the seventh edition (2016) of the State of Hispanic Homeownership Report, published jointly by the Hispanic Wealth Projectâ„¢ and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate ProfessionalsÂ® (NAHREPÂ®), in 2016 the “Hispanic rate of homeownership increased from 45.6 percent in 2015 to 46.0 percent in 2016, while the nation’s overall homeownership rate declined to 63.4 percent, a 51-year low.” The report goes on to project that between 2010 and 2030, Hispanics will account for 52 percent of all new homeowners in the U.S. “Since 2000, Hispanics have added roughly 3.1 million new homeowners, a 73 percent increase.”

Furthermore, the report goes on to point to statistics which indicate that while Hispanics will account for 56 percent of new homeowners by 2030, the real estate industry has not kept up with the demand for appropriately prepared and trained real estate professionals to serve them effectively. Twenty-five percent of Hispanic buyers prefer to work with real estate professionals who can assist them in Spanish. Similarly, in a recent survey of NAHREPÂ® members, 40 percent indicated that their clients require Spanish-speaking assistanceâ€”especially to help navigate the culturally unique challenges posed by multigenerational perspectives and financial literacy.

With AHWDÂ® in Spanish, bilingual agents will be able to effectively serve all types of Spanish- and English-speaking clients by learning to assess and understand diversity in local markets, minimize risk, and build a business plan that services all client types.

Some additional facts about AHWDÂ® in Spanish include the following:

The online course is available for purchase at NAR’s online learning platform, Center for REALTORÂ® Development, at REALTOR.

The price of the course is the same as for the English version ($99); however, it will be offered at an introductory price of $79 for its first three months post-launch.

Currently, the Spanish course is only available in online format.

For more information about NAR's At Home With Diversity® (AHWD®) certification, see here.

This course helps real estate professionals:

Assess and understand attributes of diversity in local markets and their impact on the real estate industry.

Build a business plan and selling strategy to successfully service all client profiles.

Understand basic competencies to earn the confidence of potential buyers and sellers, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, handicaps, familial status, or national origin.

Apply for NAR’s At Home With DiversityÂ® (AHWDÂ®) certification.

Receive education credit toward the ABRÂ®, CIPS, CRS, RSPS and PMN designations.



For more information about the online AHWD® course in Spanish, check out its product page here. The course is currently being offered for a limited time at an introductory price of $79, which is $20 off its regular price of $99.



For more information, visit onlinelearning.realtor.

